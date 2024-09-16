Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,652,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 145.6% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $784,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,803,956,000 after purchasing an additional 605,909 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,585,476.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,467 shares of company stock worth $331,875,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $493.36 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $496.85. The company has a market cap of $458.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $460.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

