Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 14,821,798 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,785,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,821,798 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.17% of Boston Scientific worth $2,447,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 148,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,407,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,770 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $83.31 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

