Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $844.05 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,384,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,347 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.78% of CoStar Group worth $844,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5,571.4% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $78.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average is $82.24. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.