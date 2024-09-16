Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3.69 Billion Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,702 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 1.1% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.06% of AON worth $3,685,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $37,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.27.

AON Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $347.85 on Monday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $352.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.51 and a 200-day moving average of $310.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

