Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.18 Billion Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,109,463 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 303,035 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,182,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $229.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

