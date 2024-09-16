Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.57 Billion Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,512,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,216,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,570,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $8,742,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DD stock opened at $81.42 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 99.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

