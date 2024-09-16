Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.41 Billion Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,134,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120,558 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.04% of Gartner worth $1,407,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at $519,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $266,541,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total transaction of $6,099,476.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,228,502.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares in the company, valued at $577,228,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,626 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,217. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner stock opened at $510.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $510.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $477.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

