Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 2.3%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.74 and last traded at $72.74. 1,431,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 12,541,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.48.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.79.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.24%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel Durn acquired 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,013.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,500 shares of company stock worth $4,505,520 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $932,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,505,000 after purchasing an additional 88,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $6,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

