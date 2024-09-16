MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $42.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HZO shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE:HZO opened at $33.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $756.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.82. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.30 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 6.26%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MarineMax by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 179,034 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 28,467 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $959,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in MarineMax by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 301,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 342.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

