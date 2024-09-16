Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 222 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up approximately 2.0% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $16,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 255.2% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,483 shares of company stock worth $201,708 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $69.51 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average is $111.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

