Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 166,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 25.1% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 52.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBRT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 89.36, a quick ratio of 89.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.42.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

