Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $831,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after purchasing an additional 679,010 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after purchasing an additional 612,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $195.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $196.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

