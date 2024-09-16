Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.99 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 495,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612,373 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,021,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $29,816,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $16,365,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,710,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 4.2 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

