Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $195.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

