Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 134,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 68,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Oppenheimer cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $16.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.30%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.18%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Articles

