Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 81,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,315,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $90.55 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

