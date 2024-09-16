Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $98.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

