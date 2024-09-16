Manta Network (MANTA) Price Hits $0.66 on Exchanges

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Manta Network has a market cap of $250.89 million and $13.51 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manta Network token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,044,831 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 379,044,831.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.65538006 USD and is down -6.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $13,040,831.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

