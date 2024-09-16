Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Insider Antoine Forterre Sells 49,158 Shares

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) insider Antoine Forterre sold 49,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77), for a total value of £104,214.96 ($136,282.15).

Man Group Trading Up 1.2 %

LON:EMG opened at GBX 212.71 ($2.78) on Monday. Man Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 205.10 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 279.23 ($3.65). The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 231.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 247.58. The firm has a market cap of £2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,062.00, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 322 ($4.21) to GBX 324 ($4.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 299 ($3.91) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMG

About Man Group

(Get Free Report)

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.