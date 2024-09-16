Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Insider Antoine Forterre Sells 49,158 Shares

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) insider Antoine Forterre sold 49,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77), for a total value of £104,214.96 ($136,282.15).
Man Group Trading Up 1.2 %
LON:EMG opened at GBX 212.71 ($2.78) on Monday. Man Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 205.10 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 279.23 ($3.65). The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 231.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 247.58. The firm has a market cap of £2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,062.00, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71.
Man Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,500.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMG
About Man Group
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Man Group
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.