Maiar DEX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $242,943.15 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $13.42 million and $242,943.15 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009387 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013724 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,793.48 or 1.00025230 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000316 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $241,045.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

