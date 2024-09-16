Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

MCN stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $7.72.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

