Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance
MCN stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $7.72.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile
