MACOM Technology Solutions’ (MTSI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTSI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $101.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.28, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.33. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $118.76.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $531,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,818.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $2,298,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,053,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 652,946 shares of company stock valued at $69,260,741 over the last 90 days. 22.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.