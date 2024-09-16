Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases New Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,167,000 after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,219,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,495,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,206,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,027,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 182,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 40,005 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

PRFZ stock opened at $40.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1563 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

