Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases New Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,609,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,490,000 after purchasing an additional 58,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 67,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $40.14 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

