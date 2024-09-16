Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $239,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 610,635 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,697,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,701,000 after purchasing an additional 467,283 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,346,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,383,000 after purchasing an additional 281,554 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,759,000 after acquiring an additional 433,840 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEF opened at $98.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $99.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

