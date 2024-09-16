Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Down 30.2% in August

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,300 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 410,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Luokung Technology Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKCO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,636. Luokung Technology has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.

Luokung Technology’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 16th.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

