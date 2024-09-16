Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Stock Up 0.5 %

Luna Innovations stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 million, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Luna Innovations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

