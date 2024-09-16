Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,140,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 9,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LU traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. 2,254,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188,659. Lufax has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $822.36 million during the quarter. Lufax had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lufax will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lufax from $5.22 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 98.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,089,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,019,000 after buying an additional 6,012,562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 5,000.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,036,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after buying an additional 2,976,693 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 39.4% in the first quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 7,092,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,873 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter worth $2,152,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 2,280.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 883,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 845,909 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

Further Reading

