Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LCID. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.71.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.05. Lucid Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $6.12.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 61.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 40.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $243,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

