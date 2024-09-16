Loop Capital Trims Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Target Price to $30.00

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

CAL opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.93. Caleres has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $44.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $683.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.80 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Caleres’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Caleres by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

