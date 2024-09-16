Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ (LBPH) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 188.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

LBPH traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 113,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,077. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.24. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $578,844.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $622,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 488,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100,321 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,523,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 33,755 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,733,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

