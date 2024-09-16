Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO) Short Interest Update

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lobo EV Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ LOBO traded down 0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 1.86. 7,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Lobo EV Technologies has a 1-year low of 1.75 and a 1-year high of 5.79.

About Lobo EV Technologies

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services.

