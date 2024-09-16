Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Up to $44.79

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.79, but opened at $47.24. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $48.90, with a volume of 518,271 shares changing hands.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 16.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

