Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LSCC. Raymond James raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,608,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,800. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $87.87. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,163,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after buying an additional 668,132 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,822,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after buying an additional 294,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,251,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

