Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,335,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,015.63.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $769.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $868.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $932.18. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research’s stock is set to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.84%.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.