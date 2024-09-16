Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Update

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the August 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Kuke Music Price Performance
KUKE stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. 65,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,270. Kuke Music has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.
Kuke Music Company Profile
