Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 329,100 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Koss in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
KOSS stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. Koss has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $18.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $69.10 million, a PE ratio of -61.92 and a beta of -0.73.
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
