Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 329,100 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Koss in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Koss alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Koss

Institutional Trading of Koss

Koss Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Koss Co. ( NASDAQ:KOSS Free Report ) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.58% of Koss worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOSS stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. Koss has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $18.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $69.10 million, a PE ratio of -61.92 and a beta of -0.73.

About Koss

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.