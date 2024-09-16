Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.25. 261,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,085. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

