Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Up 41.1% in August

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,732,400 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the August 15th total of 1,228,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kobe Steel Price Performance

Shares of KBSTF remained flat at $12.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. Kobe Steel has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.

Get Kobe Steel alerts:

Kobe Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

Receive News & Ratings for Kobe Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kobe Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.