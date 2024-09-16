Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Down 68.0% in August

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock remained flat at $5.47 on Friday. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $7.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

