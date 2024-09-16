Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Down 68.0% in August

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance
Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock remained flat at $5.47 on Friday. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $7.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.
Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Klöckner & Co SE
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.