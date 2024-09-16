Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Cut to C$16.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.60.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on K

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

K opened at C$13.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. The company has a market cap of C$16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.91 and a 52-week high of C$13.70.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.9896296 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinross Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total transaction of C$55,395.00. In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total transaction of C$55,395.00. Also, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$65,377.76. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.