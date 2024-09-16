Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Raised to $23.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.03. 335,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647,639. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $200,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $150,326,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 76.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,190,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,817,000 after buying an additional 3,022,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.