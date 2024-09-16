KeyCorp Boosts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $440.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.22% from the company’s previous close.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.41.

SPOT opened at $337.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.68. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $145.76 and a 52 week high of $359.38. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of -504.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

