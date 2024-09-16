Kestrel Investment Management Corp Invests $4.80 Million in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,000. Blackbaud makes up approximately 3.2% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLKB. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 2,950.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $84.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average of $76.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 206.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $88.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $287.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $280,673.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,373. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

