Keep Network Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $98.84 million and $12,058.98 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Keep Network
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,288,991 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
