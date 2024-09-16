Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Keene & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.80.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $178.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.28. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $108.60 and a twelve month high of $192.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.