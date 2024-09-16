Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 382 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Keene & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 2.8% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.4 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $304.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $214.53 and a 1-year high of $306.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

