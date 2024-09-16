Keene & Associates Inc. Purchases 49 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,117,000 after buying an additional 425,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,886,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,476,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,205.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after purchasing an additional 178,211 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,688,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $337.48 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $372.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

