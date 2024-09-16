Keene & Associates Inc. Has $537,000 Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Matrix Service worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Matrix Service by 2,174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $299.31 million, a PE ratio of -14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTRX shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on MTRX

Matrix Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.