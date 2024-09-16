Keene & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Keene & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. BorgWarner makes up 2.6% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. UBS Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $32.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

